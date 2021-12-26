Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $170.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $700.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. 252,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,884. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.86. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $16,850,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

