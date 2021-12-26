POSCO (NYSE:PKX) vs. Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Financial Review

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for POSCO and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 1 0 0 0 1.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than POSCO.

Profitability

This table compares POSCO and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 8.29% 11.85% 7.09% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POSCO and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO $49.01 billion 0.43 $1.26 billion $17.03 3.53 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

POSCO beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Trading division exports and imports steel products and raw materials. The company was founded by Tae-Joon Park on April 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

