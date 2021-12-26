Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,631,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 98.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $549.65. The company had a trading volume of 246,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,709. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

