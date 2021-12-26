PIXEL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,097.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $4,097.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.77 or 0.00900682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00254354 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003092 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.