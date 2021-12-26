Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

