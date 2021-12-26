Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

PINS stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,102 shares of company stock worth $28,691,217. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

