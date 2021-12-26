Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 762,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

