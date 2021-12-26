Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $237.33 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $237.33 million and $3.01 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.41 or 1.00546037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00032552 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.10 or 0.01257936 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

