Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.82.

PTON opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,861 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

