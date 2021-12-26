PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $252,025.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $131.50 million and $252,025.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,490,048,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,741,021 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

