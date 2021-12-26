Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $134.24. 2,840,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.