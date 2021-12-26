Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,390 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 11.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $150,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,660. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.