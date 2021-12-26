Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,364.52

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,364.52 ($18.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,191.78 ($15.75). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.85), with a volume of 26,250 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.41) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.41) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,366.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.30.

In other news, insider Michael Hayden purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,507 ($19.91) per share, for a total transaction of £28,783.70 ($38,028.41).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

