Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Buys $50,028.30 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 26,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSG stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

