OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $3.99 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 421,791 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,671,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.20.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.