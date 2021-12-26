OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.35. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 4,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 34.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

