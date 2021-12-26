OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.10. OpGen shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 478,184 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.75.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OpGen by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

