OMG Network Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $957.97 million and approximately $224.27 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00013584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00190934 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

