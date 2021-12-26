OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,743.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $16,743.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00011486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

