Nwam LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 459,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

