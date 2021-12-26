Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 15,437 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NASDAQ IMCB opened at $70.19 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

