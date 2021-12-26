Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.26. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

