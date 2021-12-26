Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 352,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 87,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 296,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

