Nvwm LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

