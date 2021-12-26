Nvwm LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

