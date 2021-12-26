NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 287.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 268.3% in the third quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 116,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in NVIDIA by 512.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 343.8% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

