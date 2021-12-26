Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will report $209.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $721.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. 488,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,134. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.