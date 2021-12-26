Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

