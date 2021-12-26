Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,839 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

NYSE EVTC opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.89.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.