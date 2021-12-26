Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 171,117 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.37% of Zumiez worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zumiez by 6.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zumiez by 24.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 358,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

