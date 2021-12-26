Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 15,897 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Chemed worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,206,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.35. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

