Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.23% of Integra LifeSciences worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

