Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.20 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.59% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

AAWW stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

