Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 196,098 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of STAG Industrial worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.