Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $3.76 on Top Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and $881,344.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00007406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,628 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

