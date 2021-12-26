Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 13,617,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,234,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

