NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.