Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Head to Head Analysis

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nicox and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Nicox has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 17.18% 14.08% 7.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicox and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $16.47 million 5.99 -$20.67 million N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.90 $2.92 billion $1.01 10.39

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Nicox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

