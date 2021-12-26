NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $319.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,293. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.55.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $202,055,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after purchasing an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

