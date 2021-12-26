NFTb 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. NFTb has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00059200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.22 or 0.08062834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,926.64 or 0.99982176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00072404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

