Nexus Achieves Market Cap of $37.04 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,354,910 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

