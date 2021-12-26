Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,019,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,432 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 3.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $109,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.