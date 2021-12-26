Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $27,470,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $27,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

