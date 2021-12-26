New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.56% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

