New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $52,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,073,000 after buying an additional 184,181 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $5,297,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

