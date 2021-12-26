New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of DXC Technology worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

