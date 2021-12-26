New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $47.89 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $47,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.33 and its 200-day moving average is $232.88. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.