New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 43,749 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.50% of Veracyte worth $49,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

