NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Million

Analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post $16.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year sales of $57.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTST stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,192. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

