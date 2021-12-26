Netbox Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $149,682.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $149,682.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00083915 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,366,430 coins and its circulating supply is 78,625,292 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.